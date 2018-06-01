Nifty, Sensex end lower; HDFC Bank drags

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, weighed down by losses in financials stocks such as HDFC Bank Ltd, while gains in auto stocks including Maruti Suzuki Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd capped losses.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.37 percent lower at 10,696.20 while the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.27 percent at 35,227.26.

However, both the indexes ended the week 0.9 percent higher.

HDFC Bank, the top drag on the indexes, lost 1.4 percent.

Maruti Suzuki rose 3.2 percent while Bajaj Auto ended 5.3 percent higher.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files