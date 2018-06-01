FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
June 1, 2018 / 7:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nifty, Sensex end lower; HDFC Bank drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, weighed down by losses in financials stocks such as HDFC Bank Ltd, while gains in auto stocks including Maruti Suzuki Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd capped losses.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.37 percent lower at 10,696.20 while the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.27 percent at 35,227.26.

However, both the indexes ended the week 0.9 percent higher.

HDFC Bank, the top drag on the indexes, lost 1.4 percent.

Maruti Suzuki rose 3.2 percent while Bajaj Auto ended 5.3 percent higher.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.