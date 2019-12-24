Nifty, Sensex end lower; IT, energy stocks drag

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Tuesday, amid choppy trade in a holiday-shortened week, as information technology and energy stocks weighed.

The Nifty ended down 0.4% at 12,214.55, while the Sensex lost 0.4% to 41,461.26.

“Markets were choppy on expected lines as institutions remained on sidelines due to Christmas,” Manav Chopra, head research — equity, Indiabulls Ventures Ltd said in a note.

Yes Bank ended 3.12% higher and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, while Bharat Petroleum Corp was the top loser, shedding 3.1%.

Asian shares edged lower and U.S. stock futures darted in and out of losses as the holiday lull offset optimism that a U.S.-China trade deal will boost exports and corporate earnings. [MKTS/GLOB]

Indian markets will be closed on Dec. 25 on account of Christmas holiday.