Nifty, Sensex end lower; IT stocks slump

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, dragged by losses in information technology stocks, as global investors were cautious about mixed signals surrounding the U.S.-China trade deal.

The Nifty ended 0.45% lower at 11,914.40, while the Sensex was down 0.53% at 40,395.41. For the week, the Nifty and Sensex edged up 0.16% and 0.01%, respectively.

China said it was willing to work with the United States to resolve core trade concerns, but the U.S. bills backing protesters in Hong Kong, which President Donald Trump is expected to sign, seemed to undermine planned trade talks between the world’s two largest economies.

In the domestic market, the Nifty IT index ended 1.95% lower, led by losses among heavyweights such as Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, down 2.85% and 2.41% respectively.

Tata Steel was the top gainer and rose 3.87%.