Nifty, Sensex end lower on profit taking; IT, state-owned banks top drags

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by information technology and state-owned bank stocks, as investors took profits in overbought shares toward the year end.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.68% at 11,856.80 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.61% lower at 40,239.88 at the closing bell.

State-owned bank stocks were the day’s top laggards with their Nifty index .NIFTYPSU closing down 1.6%. The country’s largest lender by assets State Bank of India (SBI.NS) was 1.11% lower at close.

The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT ended 1.39% lower with India’s second-most valuable company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) dropping by 2.15%.

Yes Bank (YESB.NS) was the biggest loser among Nifty stocks, shedding 10.4%, while Bajaj Finance (BJFN.NS) was the top gainer, advancing 1.26%.