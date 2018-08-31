FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 6:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nifty, Sensex end steady on tepid global sentiment

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended little changed on Friday, as global sentiment remained muted after U.S. President Donald Trump made fresh trade threats against China, while gains in tech and healthcare were offset by losses in energy and financial stocks.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.12 percent, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.03 percent higher.

Both indexes marked a sixth straight weekly gain, with the BSE closing 1 percent higher and the NSE ending 1.07 percent firmer.

The BSE Sensex gained 2.76 pct in August, while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 2.85 pct, having hit 11 record highs this month.

The indexes posted their biggest monthly gain for August since 2014.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, top gainer on the Nifty index, ended 4.7 percent higher, while Reliance Industries Ltd closed 2.8 percent lower.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
