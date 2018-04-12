FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 6:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nifty, Sensex extend gains for sixth day; CPI data in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a sixth straight session on Thursday, ahead of key retail inflation data later in the day, as a weakening rupee and expectations of positive quarterly results boosted information technology stocks.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.4 percent higher at 10,458.65, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.47 percent higher at 34,101.13.

Infosys Ltd led the gains, closing 3.5 percent higher. The software services exporter will kick-start the January-March corporate results season on Friday.

Investors await March retail inflation data due later on Thursday for cues about the economy. Retail inflation likely eased to a five-month low in March as increases in food prices slowed once again but remained above the central bank’s medium-term target, a Reuters poll found.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

