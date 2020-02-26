Nifty, Sensex fall as virus-led global selloff continues

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares extended losses for the fourth straight session on Wednesday as fears of a potential coronavirus pandemic led global investors to shun riskier equities, with metal stocks tumbling the most.

A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.48% to 11,742.15 by 0351 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN declined 0.5% to 40,080.27.

Asian shares took a beating as the virus spread rapidly from its epicentre in China to other countries, leaving investors concerned about its impact to the economy.

“Markets have accepted that it will take some time before we understand the impact of the virus,” said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

“Globally, this is still an evolving situation.”

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 1.28%, while Japan was among the worst performing market in the region on fears that the Tokyo Olympics may be cancelled because of the virus.

The United States told its citizens to prepare for coronavirus to spread within the country, as outbreaks in Iran, South Korea and Italy escalated and fears that the epidemic would hurt global growth rattled markets.

U.S. bond yields were near record lows and gold prices rose as worried investors sought after safer assets.

In the domestic market, metal stocks tumbled as prices fell on the London Metal Exchange. The Nifty metals index .NIFTYMET was down 1.57%.

The Nifty financials index .NIFTYFIN fell 0.9% and the Nifty banking index slid 0.6%.

Drugmaker Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS) led losses among Nifty stocks, falling as much as 4.65%, after the company’s manufacturing facility in Goa received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Steelmaker JSW Steel (JSTL.NS) dropped 2.5% after ratings agency Fitch revised its outlook on the company to “negative” from “stable”.

Nestle India Ltd (NEST.NS) was the top gainer on the Nifty, up 0.6%.