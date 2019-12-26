Money News
Nifty, Sensex fall for third day as derivatives expiry weighs

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. Indian bonds, shares and the rupee gained on Friday after a key government report on the economy was seen as calling for fiscal prudence and stable inflation, while also acknowledging risks to the growth outlook. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday due to volatility around the expiry of monthly derivative contracts, with Yes Bank falling nearly 5%.

Also weighing on markets were reports that India’s government was unlikely to meet its disinvestment target and would possibly face an up to $7 billion hole in its budget, raising questions about its fiscal deficit.

The Nifty closed 0.72% lower at 12,126.55, while the Sensex also shed 0.72% to end at 41,163.76.

With three trading sessions left in the year, the Nifty has risen 11.6% so far in 2019.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Uttaresh.V

