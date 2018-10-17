FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 17, 2018 / 6:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nifty, Sensex fall more than 1 percent amid liquidity concerns

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended more than one percent lower on Wednesday, dragged by financial stocks such as Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd amid liquidity concerns.

A guard walks past the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai, India, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 1.09 percent lower at 34,779.58 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 1.24 percent weaker at 10,453.05. Indian markets have been facing a liquidity crunch owing to a depreciating rupee and higher oil prices.

Indiabulls Housing ended 14.3 percent lower and was the top percentage loser on the Nifty.

Reliance Industries Ltd dropped 1.1 percent ahead of the company’s September quarter earnings due later in the day.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.