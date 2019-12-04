Nifty, Sensex fall on dimming U.S.-China trade deal hopes; metals top drag

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares tracked broader Asian markets on Wednesday, with metals extending their decline to a second session, as hopes of a quick initial U.S.-China trade deal dimmed following U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI dropped 0.32% to 11,956.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN slid 0.31% to 40,552.30 by 0348 GMT.

“In some ways, I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal. But they want to make a deal now, and we’ll see whether or not the deal’s going to be right; it’s got to be right,” Trump told reporters in London on Tuesday, where he was due to attend a meeting of NATO leaders.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.9% as investors turned to safe-haven assets. [MKTS/GLOB]

Among domestic indexes, metals were the top drag as global industrial metal prices took a hit on trade deal concerns.

The Nifty metals index .NIFTYMET fell 1.83%. Heavyweight components such as Tata Steel (TISC.NS) lost 2.41%, while JSW Steel (JSTL.NS) dropped about 2% in early trade.

Yes Bank (YESB.NS), down about 3%, was the top loser on the Nifty. Bharti Infratel gained 1.83% and was the top gainer on the blue-chip index.