Nifty, Sensex fall on global trade worries; metals top drag

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares tracked Asian markets lower on Tuesday, amid weakness in metal stocks, after U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to impose tariffs on Brazil and Argentina stoked fresh concerns about global trade.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,021.50 and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.18% to 40,720.73 by 0354 GMT.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.45%.

Trump on Monday said he would impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Brazil and Argentina, attacking what he saw as both countries’ “massive devaluation of their currencies.”

Meanwhile, investors back home were hopeful of a sixth rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this year, after a Reuters poll last week said the bank may cut rates by 25 basis points at its policy meeting later this week.

The expectations for a rate-cut comes as India’s economic growth slowed to a six-year low at 4.5% for the July-September period.

Metal stocks were lower as most industrial metal prices came under pressure due to Trump’s tariffs move. The Nifty metals index fell 2.04%.

Steelmakers Tata Steel and JSW Steel were among the top losers on the Nifty, dropping about 1.45% each, while Britannia Industries gained about 1.42%.