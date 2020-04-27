Nifty, Sensex follow Asia higher amid stimulus hopes

FILE PHOTO: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, tracking gains in Asian markets, as meetings of major central banks this week raised hopes of more stimulus to counter the fallout from the coronovirus pandemic, while investors also eyed a slew of earnings at home.

The Nifty advanced 1.7% to 9,310.15 by 0346 GMT, while the benchmark Sensex gained 1.74% at 31,850.43.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1% in early trade, while Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.1% ahead of an earnings heavy week.