Nifty, Sensex gain 1%, post best week in six on rising risk sentiment

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended about 1% higher on Friday, as prospects of a trade deal between the United States and China and hopes of a swift Brexit after thumping election win by Britain’s Conservative Party spurred risk appetite.

The Nifty ended 0.99% higher at 12,090.35 and the Sensex was up 1.11% at 41,032.64 at the closing bell. The Nifty index had gained 1.43% for the week, its best week since week-ending Nov. 1.

State-owned banks and Nifty metals index and were the top gainers, rising 4.23% and 2.42%, respectively.

Axis Bank shares ended 4.2% higher and was the top gainer in Nifty 50 index.

Washington has set its terms for a trade deal with China, offering to suspend some tariffs on Chinese goods and cut others in exchange for Beijing’s buying more American farm goods, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Prime Minster Boris Johnson won a commanding majority in Britain’s Parliament, giving him the power to end three years of political paralysis and take Britain out of the European Union by Jan. 31.