Nifty, Sensex gain as investors bet on swift economic revival

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares gained just over half a percent on Wednesday, led by gains in financials as a generally improved global mood and hopes over the reopening of its economy outweighed concerns over the surging numbers of COVID-19 infections in the country.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.60% to 10,104 by 0346 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.55% at 34,145.05.

India reopened shopping malls and restaurants this week, but the number of cases continues to rise - jumping to 276,500 as of Wednesday morning, including 7,745 deaths.

The number of infections in the national capital of Delhi will climb to more than half a million by the end of July and it does not have the hospital capacity to handle such an outbreak, the city-state’s deputy chief minister said on Tuesday.

Shares of India’s Hero Motocorp Ltd (HROM.NS) fell 1.6% after the two-wheeler maker reported lower March quarter profit.

Asian stock markets eked out a 10th consecutive session of gains on Wednesday, but momentum ebbed as doubts about the global recovery from the pandemic returned ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.