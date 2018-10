Nifty, Sensex hit lowest close since April

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, sinking further in the last hour of trade, as oil marketing companies dragged following a rating downgrade by brokerage Nomura, but macro concerns played on overall sentiment.

A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The benchmark Sensex closed down 0.84 percent at 33,847.23, its lowest close since April 9.

The broader Nifty ended 0.96 percent lower at 10,146.80, its lowest close since April 4.

Asian Paints Ltd ended 5.2 percent weaker after its second-quarter results failed to please investors.