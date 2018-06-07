FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nifty, Sensex hit over three-week closing high; Reliance Industries gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed at their highest in more than three weeks on Thursday, with market heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd contributing most to gains.

A guard walks past the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.78 percent at 10,768.35, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.81 percent higher at 35,463.08.

Reliance Industries posted its sixth straight session of gains to rise 1.7 percent, while ICICI bank snapped a three-day losing streak to end 2.5 percent higher, a day after the Reserve Bank of India raised its policy rate for the first time in over four years.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

