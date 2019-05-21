Nifty, Sensex hit record highs, exit polls keep cheering markets

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose to all-time highs on Tuesday, extending a four-day rally after exit polls on Sunday showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to retain power with an even bigger mandate than in 2014.

The NSE Nifty was up 0.44%, after hitting a record 11,883.55, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was up 0.53%, after hitting its highest at 39,571.73.

Both the indexes saw their biggest single-day gain since September 2013 on Monday.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd was up 2.7% and was the top percentage gainer on the NSE index while Tata Motors Ltd slid 2.9% after reporting a 47% slump in March-quarter profit on Monday.

Modi’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to comfortably get a majority in the lower house of parliament, exit polls showed.