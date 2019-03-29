Nifty, Sensex post best month in three years

A road sign is seen next to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares settled higher on Friday, posting their best month since March 2016, amid strong foreign fund inflows on expectations that the current coalition government would return for a second term.

Foreign investors have bought equities worth a net $4.38 billion this month, the highest since March 2017, after 2018’s net outflows of $4.4 billion.

Investors now await cues from the corporate results season, which is set to start from mid-April.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.47 percent higher at 11,623.90, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was up 0.33 percent at 38,672.91.

For the week, both indexes ended up over 1 percent each.

In March, the NSE Nifty snapped three monthly declines to finish 7.7 percent higher, while BSE Sensex settled 7.82 percent firmer.

The Nifty Metals index closed 2.37 percent higher, with Steel Authority of India Ltd finishing 6.02 percent stronger.