Nifty, Sensex post sixth straight weekly gain

(Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Friday to a record close, boosted by surging financial and energy stocks, while investors awaited monthly inflation data for clues on the central bank’s monetary policy.

A stock broker looks at a terminal while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.28 percent higher at 10,681.25, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.26 percent at 34,592.39. The indexes hit record closing levels four times this week.

For the week, the NSE index added 1.2 percent, while the BSE index advanced 1.3 percent. Both indexes posted their sixth consecutive weekly gain.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose 2.7 percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd closed 1.2 percent higher.