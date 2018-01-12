FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nifty, Sensex post sixth straight weekly gain
#Money News
January 12, 2018 / 7:12 AM / 2 days ago

Nifty, Sensex post sixth straight weekly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Friday to a record close, boosted by surging financial and energy stocks, while investors awaited monthly inflation data for clues on the central bank’s monetary policy.

A stock broker looks at a terminal while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.28 percent higher at 10,681.25, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.26 percent at 34,592.39. The indexes hit record closing levels four times this week.

For the week, the NSE index added 1.2 percent, while the BSE index advanced 1.3 percent. Both indexes posted their sixth consecutive weekly gain.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose 2.7 percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd closed 1.2 percent higher.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
