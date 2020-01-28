Nifty, Sensex recover after sharp selloff; HDFC jumps

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian stocks recouped some losses on Tuesday after a sharp fall in the previous session, as strong corporate earnings lifted sentiment, although wider Asian peers dropped on growing fears about the economic impact from a virus outbreak in China.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

India's NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was 0.35% higher at 12,160.90 by 0421 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.41% to 41,324.63.

“It is possible that yesterday’s fall may have given some reason for traders to look for value,” said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services in Kochi.

“We are also closing in on the 12,000-mark, so that may have prompted some kind of value-buying,” he added, referring to the Nifty 50 milestone.

The Nifty 50 last slipped below 12,000 on Jan. 8. On Monday, it settled over 1% lower as concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China unnerved markets.

Indian markets are also expected to remain volatile until the announcement of the federal budget on Saturday, which could include measures to boost slowing growth in Asia’s third-largest economy.

On the Nifty 50, HDFC Ltd (HDFC.NS) was the top gainer, rising 3% after the mortgage lender reported a surge in quarterly profit on Monday. [nFWN29U04F]

Interglobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS), parent of India’s top airline IndiGo, climbed 0.7% after reporting a higher quarterly profit.

Metals and mining stocks languished at the bottom of the Nifty 50 for a second straight day, and the Nifty metals index .NIFTYMET fell 0.54%.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks extended a global selloff on Tuesday as China took more drastic steps to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The United States warned against travel to China on Monday as the death toll from the spreading coronavirus crossed 100, with millions stranded in China during the biggest holiday of the year.