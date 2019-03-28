Nifty, Sensex rise ahead of derivatives expiry

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts on Thursday, bolstered by IT and financial stocks, as investors turned their focus on a slew of events for further cues.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision is scheduled next week, where it is expected to slash rates to boost spending, while companies begin reporting their quarterly performances mid-April. Further, India heads into general elections in less than two weeks, and the incumbent government is expected to return to power.

“We are expecting a rate cut from the next policy meet. If it is a 50 bps cut then we may see a quantum jump in the market...and as we get closer to the polls, markets will remain in a range, we may not see any adverse effect,” said R.K. Gupta, managing director at Taurus Asset Management.

“We are waiting for cues from the next corporate earnings. If the results don’t support high expectations, then we may see a correction before the polls.”

Domestically, traders are also awaiting cues from the roll-over of monthly derivatives contracts later in the day.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 0.49 percent to11,501.65 as of 0502 GMT

The benchmark BSE Sensex gained 0.45 percent to 38,304.03.

Nifty’s bank index ticked up as much as 0.56 percent, with State Bank of India rising 1.2 percent to its highest since Sept. 3, and Housing Development Finance Corporation gaining as much as 1.46 percent.

Among IT stocks, HCL Technologies Ltd was the top gainer on the index, rising as much as 3.7 percent. Infosys Ltd advanced 2.1 percent while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 1.9 percent.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ld and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd were among the top losers on the index.