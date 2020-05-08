Nifty, Sensex rise amid stimulus hopes; Reliance jumps

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian stocks saw broad-based gains on Friday amid rising expectations about an economic stimulus to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Reliance Industries leading gains after yet another investment into its digital arm.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 1.56% to 9,342.35 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN climbed 1.57% to 31,937.93.

Asian shares also rose as investors focused on talks between U.S. and Chinese trade officials and solid corporate earnings, even as data later on Friday was expected to show the worst U.S. unemployment rate in decades.

Shares in oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) jumped 2.6% after it unveiled a $1.5 billion investment by Vista Equity Partners into its digital arm, Jio Platforms.