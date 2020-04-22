Nifty, Sensex rise as Reliance jumps on Facebook deal

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian stocks edged higher on Wednesday, lifted by an 8% jump in Reliance Industries Ltd after Facebook invested in its digital business, even as broader sentiment remained weak following another meltdown in oil.

The NSE Nifty 50 index inched up 0.5% to 9,028.2 by 0349 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.5% to 30,813.29.

Shares of heavyweight Reliance Industries climbed to a near seven-week high after Facebook bought a 10% stake in the company’s digital business for $5.7 billion, a deal that will help the conglomerate cut its huge debt pile.

Gains in Reliance helped eclipse losses in nearly a third of the Nifty 50 components, driven by weak risk appetite as crude prices remained under pressure.

Asian share markets slipped to two-week lows as the plunge in oil prices exposed the deep economic damage wrought by the global coronavirus health crisis. [MKTS/GLOB]

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.8% while Japan’s Nikkei slumped 1.3%, following a 3.07% drop on the S&P 500 and a 3.48% slide on the Nasdaq Composite.

In Mumbai, energy giant Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd slid for a third straight day, falling as much as 6.9% to a three-week low.