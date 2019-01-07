Nifty, Sensex rise in global relief rally

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday along with global markets as upbeat U.S. data, a more dovish tone by the Federal Reserve, and the start of Sino-U.S. trade talks soothed investor nerves about a slowing global economy.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed the session 0.43 percent higher at 35,850.16, while the broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.41 percent at 10,771.80.

Bharti Infratel Ltd was the biggest gainer on the NSE index with a rise of 3.1 percent.