Nifty, Sensex rise in line with broader Asia; post biggest weekly gain in five

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Friday, helped by a recovery in financials such as Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, while stronger Asian equities after soft U.S. inflation data soothed worries of faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve also boosted sentiment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.82 percent at 35,535.79, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.84 percent higher at 10,806.5.

Both the indexes closed at their highest level since February 1 and recorded their biggest weekly gain in five.

Among top gainers, Asian Paints closed 5.65 percent higher, while HDFC ended up 1.35 percent.