FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 11, 2018 / 6:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nifty, Sensex rise in line with broader Asia; post biggest weekly gain in five

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Friday, helped by a recovery in financials such as Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, while stronger Asian equities after soft U.S. inflation data soothed worries of faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve also boosted sentiment.

A broker monitors index numbers on his computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.82 percent at 35,535.79, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.84 percent higher at 10,806.5.

Both the indexes closed at their highest level since February 1 and recorded their biggest weekly gain in five.

Among top gainers, Asian Paints closed 5.65 percent higher, while HDFC ended up 1.35 percent.

Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.