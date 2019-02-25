Nifty, Sensex rise; Infosys, HDFC Bank top gainers

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, driven by index heavyweights such as Infosys Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd, while trade optimism after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he would delay a planned tariff hike on Chinese imports also buoyed investor sentiment.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.82 percent higher at 10,880.10, while the benchmark BSE Sensex added 0.95 percent at 36,213.38. The Nifty finished higher for a fourth straight session.

Infosys was the top boost with a 2.7 percent gain, while HDFC Bank closed 1.6 percent higher.