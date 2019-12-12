Nifty, Sensex rise on government steps to boost shadow banks' health

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday after the country’s government moved to ease rules for shadow banks, tracking gains in Asian markets following a dovish stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,947 and the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.3% to 40,547.80.

India’s federal cabinet approved easier lending rules for shadow banks, the government said on Wednesday, to help them get more access to funds.

Government’s measures to improve the health of non-banking finance and housing finance companies always boost the sentiment of investors and increase inflows in the market, Shrikant Chouhan, senior vice-president, equity technical research, Kotak Securities said in a note.

“Technically, the market has formed a reversal formation and we would see rally towards the upper boundary of the trading range, which is at 12,000 level,” he said.

State-owned banks were the top gainers with their index rising 0.9%.

The rupee remained strong at 70.685, after hitting its highest since Nov. 4 to 70.630 earlier in the session.

Investors also awaited the consumer price inflation and Index of Industrial Production data due later in the day.

Asian stocks rose to the highest in a month after the Federal Reserve signalled rate settings were likely to remain accommodative.