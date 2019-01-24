Nifty, Sensex rise on Yes Bank surge

A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, helped by gains in Yes Bank Ltd after the lender said it got the central bank’s approval to name Ravneet Singh Gill as its new chief executive officer.

Shares of Yes Bank jumped 19.14 percent to their highest close mid-November, despite a 7 percent drop in third-quarter net profit.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 0.17 percent to 10,849.80, while the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 0.24 percent to 36,195.10.