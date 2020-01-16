Nifty, Sensex settle near record highs after U.S.-China trade deal

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed near record highs on Thursday after Washington and Beijing signed the first phase of a trade deal, though weakness in metal and mining stocks capped gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index ended 0.1% higher at 12,355.5, while the S&P BSE Sensex index settled 0.14% higher at 41,932.56. The Nifty and Sensex had earlier in the day hit record highs of 12,389.05 and 42,059.45, respectively.

Automaker Eicher Motors Ltd was the top gainer on the Nifty, climbing 4.42% on its best day in three months.

Nestle India Ltd, the maker of Maggi noodles and Kit-Kat chocolates, rose 3.33% to an all-time closing high.

The Nifty Metal Index fell 1.25% and weighed on the benchmark indexes, as a number of sore spots in the Sino-U.S. deal left investors worried that the pact would not substantially boost metals demand.

Gas marketing company GAIL (India) Ltd fell 2.2% and was the biggest percentage loser on the Nifty.