Nifty, Sensex slide after initial stimulus fails to excite

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday after the government’s stimulus package for small businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic was poorly received by investors.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 1.45% to 9247.35 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 1.51% lower at 31,522.01.

India’s government said on Wednesday it would offer nearly $60 billion of loan guarantees for small businesses, shadow banks and power companies, as part of a 20-trillion-rupee ($266 billion) fiscal and monetary package.

Other Asian stock markets also fell as worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections and a dour warning from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes for a quick recovery.