Money News
May 12, 2020 / 4:24 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Nifty, Sensex slip amid fears of new coronavirus wave; banks slide

2 Min Read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday, tracking Asian markets that dropped on worries about a second wave of coronavirus cases, following news of fresh infections in the Chinese city where the COVID-19 pandemic originated.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 1.15% to 9,133.70 by 0355 GMT, and on course to fall for the second straight day, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 1.27% to 31,161.65.

The central Chinese city of Wuhan reported five new cases on Monday, casting doubts over efforts to lower coronavirus-related curbs as businesses restart and individuals went back to work.

The Nifty banking index fell the most among the 12 sectoral indexes, with a 2.2% drop.

India’s retail inflation data for April was due later on Tuesday. A Reuters poll predicted inflation likely eased to a five-month low last month as India’s lockdown and subsequent sluggish demand drove price pressures down.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 cases in India had surged well past 70,000 and deaths neared 2,300.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below