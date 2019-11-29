Nifty, Sensex slip on expectations of slower economic growth, trade worries

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares lost ground on Friday on expectations of slower economic growth in the September quarter and as rising uncertainty over a Sino-U.S. trade deal hurt demand for risk assets.

FILE PHOTO: A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.32% at 12,111.30 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.37% to 40,976.15.

India’s economy was seen growing at 4.7% in the quarter to September, its weakest pace in more than six years, according to a Reuters poll published on Thursday.

The data is scheduled to be released later on Friday.

The country’s economic growth had slowed to 5% in the previous quarter, due to decelerating demand and falling exports, prompting a raft of actions from the government, including a corporate tax cut in September.

Broader Asian markets were also lower as investors feared that a new U.S. law backing Hong Kong protests could derail efforts to end the U.S.-China trade war. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.9%.

In India, metal stocks were the biggest losers in early trade, with the Nifty Metals index .NIFTYMET falling 0.6%. Sector heavyweight Tata Steel (TISC.NS) dropped 1.7%.

Banks were also among the biggest drags. The Nifty bank index , which tracks both state-owned and private-sector lenders, fell 0.34%.

Generic drugmaker Dr Reddy’s (REDY.NS) was among the top losers on the Nifty, shedding 1.5%, while Bharti Infratel (BHRI.NS) advanced 8.81% and topped the gainers on the index.

Future Retail (FRTL.NS) rose 14% after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the acquisition of the company by Amazon.com (AMZN.O).