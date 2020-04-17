Nifty, Sensex surge in early trade, financials jump

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose in early trading on Friday as heavyweight financial stocks rallied, tracking broader gains in Asia after U.S. President Donald Trump laid out guidelines for the United States to emerge from the coronavirus shutdown.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 3.15% to 9,276.05 by 0348 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 3.24% at 31,597.25.

An address by India’s central bank governor at 0430 GMT on Friday will also be watched closely by domestic investors.

Asian stocks gained and E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 index traded 3.38% higher on Friday after the United States joined a handful of other governments to restart their economies post mass shutdowns to contain the pandemic.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that U.S. state governors can re-open businesses in a staggered, three-stage process.

In domestic trade, both the Nifty banking index and the financials index jumped over 5% and contributed to the session’s gains.

The Nifty IT index rose over 2.5% with shares of software services firm Tata Consultancy Services jumping nearly 5%.