Nifty, Sensex tick higher as coronavirus fears subside

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asian markets, on hopes that the worst of the coronavirus in China may have passed.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.8% to 12,207.60 by 0402 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.89% at 41,582.60.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.31% as China’s senior medical adviser on Tuesday forecast the epidemic would peak this month, bringing cheer to global investors.

In the domestic market, metal stocks and state-owned banks led gains among sectors.

“Markets know that the epidemic risk will subside in a quarter or two,” said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president at SMC Global Securities, in New Delhi

“There is also a lot of liquidity in markets.”

The Nifty metals index .NIFTYMET rose about 1% as global metal prices saw modest gains on subsiding virus worries. The Nifty PSU index .NIFTYPSU, which tracks state-owned banks, gained 0.75%.

Carmaker Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) led gains on the blue-chip index, rising 1.6%, followed by steelmaker Tata Steel (TISC.NS), which rose 1.7%.

Indusind Bank (INBK.NS) was among the top laggards of the day, down 1.6%, after rating agency Moody’s changed its outlook to “negative” on the lender.

Meanwhile, investors also awaited key inflation data for the month of January. A Reuters poll from last week showed retail inflation likely rose to a near six-year peak in January as food prices stayed high.

Higher inflation has kept the country’s central bank from raising interest rates amid concerns of a lack of sufficient stimulus to drive growth in Asia’s third-largest economy.