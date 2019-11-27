Nifty, Sensex track broader Asia higher; auto stocks lead

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rebounded on Wednesday, tracking broader Asian equities, as upbeat comments by U.S. President Donald Trump stoked hopes that Washington and Beijing would hammer out an interim trade deal soon.

In the last few months, markets have swung back and forth, rallying on headlines suggesting the barest progress, even as an agreement has yet to be nailed down.

Trump said the United States and China were close to an agreement on the first phase of a deal, while stressing Washington’s support for protesters in Hong Kong, a point of contention between the world’s two largest economies.

Trump’s comments sent MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.19%, fanning hopes of an easing of tariff hostilities.

Closer home, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.45% at 12,090.80, as of 0415 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex index was 0.46% firmer at 41,007.18.

“Leading stocks are making higher highs,” said analysts at William O’Neil in a note on the markets. “These are positive indications for the rally to sustain.”

Auto stocks led gains in the Nifty index as their main sub-index rose 1.2%. Shares of Eicher Motors gained as much as 2.17%, Tata Motors advanced 2.11%, while Maruti Suzuki climbed 1.6%.

Yes Bank - the top gainer in the Nifty - climbed as much as 9.2% to its best session in nearly four weeks, with the Nifty private-bank index advancing 0.4%.

Meanwhile, generic drugmaker Cipla and Zee Entertainment were the session’s top drags, dropping up to 2.33% and 1.03%, respectively.