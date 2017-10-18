FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nifty snaps four-day rally; Axis Bank slumps
#Money News
October 18, 2017 / 6:02 AM / in 4 days

Nifty snaps four-day rally; Axis Bank slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - The Nifty snapped a four-day winning streak to end lower on Wednesday, after a rise in bad loans at Axis Bank Ltd sparked concerns about the recovery of stressed assets in the country’s banking sector.

A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai, India, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The Nifty ended 0.23 percent lower at 10,210.85, after three straight record-breaking sessions, while the benchmark Sensex closed down 0.08 percent at 32,584.35, its second consecutive session of decline.

Axis continued to weigh on the indexes throughout the session, falling 9.5 percent as other banks followed suit. ICICI Bank Ltd was down nearly 4 percent.

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

