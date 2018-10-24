Sensex and Nifty buck losing streak; financials, Bharti Airtel boost

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Wednesday, snapping four sessions of losses, as a stronger rupee and falling oil prices supported the trading sentiment.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.77 percent higher at 10,224.75, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.55 percent at 34,033.96.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd’s stock, up 3.2 percent, was the biggest boost to the Nifty. Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd jumped 11 percent, while those of Bharti Airtel climbed 10.5 percent to their highest close since Oct. 3.