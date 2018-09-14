Sensex and Nifty end higher; Modi to review economy

(Reuters) - Sensex and Nifty ended higher for a second session on Friday, as investors sentiment turned positive after government officials said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting later in the day with the finance ministry to discuss economic issues.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Modi will hold a meeting with finance ministry officials on Friday to discuss the fall in the rupee and other economic issues, a government source told Reuters.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 1.28 percent higher at 11,515.20 while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.99 percent firmer at 38,090.64.

For the week, the NSE Nifty weakened 0.64 percent while the BSE Sensex was down 0.78 percent, its biggest weekly fall since the week ended May 18.

Financials accounted for nearly half the gains, with Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd closing 2.5 percent higher. At close, only four stocks were in the red on the NSE Nifty while two ended lower on the BSE Sensex.