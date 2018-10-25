Sensex closes 1 percent lower amid global selloff

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed at their lowest in seven months on Thursday, tracking a rout in global equities amid growth concerns, with losses seen across sectors.

A man walks past a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Investors were also jittery ahead of the expiry of derivatives contracts.

The broader Nifty ended 0.98 percent lower at 10,124.9, while the benchmark Sensex closed down 1.01 percent at 33,690.09.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd was the biggest drag on the Nifty, closing down 2.7 percent. Reliance Industries dropped 1.4 percent, while Bharti Airtel slumped 6.4 percent ahead of its quarterly results.