Sensex edges higher; energy stocks gain

REUTERS - Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Monday, as gains in oil refiners such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) and ONGC Ltd (ONGC.NS) helped offset losses in IT stocks.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.05 percent at 33,359.9 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.15 percent higher at 10,298.75.

Reliance was the biggest contributor to gains on the NSE Nifty, closing nearly 1 percent higher as oil prices dropped overnight.