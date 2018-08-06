FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
August 6, 2018 / 7:35 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Sensex edges higher to record close; financials lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Monday to their highest close, driven by financials such as private sector lenders ICICI Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd, while positive global cues also helped boost investor sentiment.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 0.36 percent to a record close of 37,692.46, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 0.23 percent to a record close of 11,387.1.

ICICI Bank gained 3.3 percent, while Axis Bank rose 3.8 percent.

HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd’s shares ended 65 percent higher in their first day of trade, following an initial public offering of 28 billion rupees ($408.10 million).

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.