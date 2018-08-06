Sensex edges higher to record close; financials lead

(Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Monday to their highest close, driven by financials such as private sector lenders ICICI Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd, while positive global cues also helped boost investor sentiment.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 0.36 percent to a record close of 37,692.46, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 0.23 percent to a record close of 11,387.1.

ICICI Bank gained 3.3 percent, while Axis Bank rose 3.8 percent.

HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd’s shares ended 65 percent higher in their first day of trade, following an initial public offering of 28 billion rupees ($408.10 million).