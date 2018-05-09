FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 9, 2018 / 6:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sensex edges up; OMC losses offset by gains in IT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Wednesday with losses in oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd being offset by gains in IT stocks including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, Indian Oil Corp Ltd and HPCL fell 3.5-5.5 percent. Brent crude futures hit a 3-1/2-year high after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran.

IT companies saw some recovery after the technology index lost 4.3 percent over the last five sessions. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was among the top gainers on the index, up as much as 1.4 percent.

Analysts expect markets to stay range-bound in the short term.

“Because of the upcoming Karnataka (southern state) elections, investors will stick to the sidelines and markets will remain range-bound,” says R.K. Gupta, managing director at Taurus Asset Management.

“Because of ample liquidity in the markets, the overall scenario is largely positive.”

Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth a net 9.23 billion rupees ($137.01 million) on May 8

The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.04 percent at 10,722.3 as of 0629 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.10 percent higher at 35,253.25.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose as much 7.67 percent after the central bank revised the list of securities it plans to buy back from the market at its open market purchase of debt.

The partially convertible rupee hit its lowest level since Feb. 7, 2017.

Among gainers, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd rose 2.1 percent on bullish commentary by analysts after it said on Tuesday March-quarter profit grew over ten-fold.

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 4 percent after U.S.-based unit Novelis Inc reported a 9 percent jump in quarterly adjusted EBITDA on Tuesday.

($1 = 67.3650 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.