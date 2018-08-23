FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Money News
August 23, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sensex edges up to record close; RIL crosses 8 trillion rupees in market cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Thursday to record close, driven by index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd which became the country’s first company to cross 8 trillion rupees ($114.14 billion) in market capitalisation.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

However, losses in financials and oil marketing companies capped the gains.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.13 percent higher at 38,336.76, while the broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.1 percent at 11,582.75.

Shares of Reliance Industries ended 1.8 percent higher, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd gained over 2 percent.

Among losers, HDFC Bank declined 0.8 percent.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
