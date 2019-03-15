Sensex ends above 38,000; best closing in six months

(Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, marking their best week in over three months, as investors expect a second term for the incumbent government.
The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.71 percent at 38,024.32, ending the week 3.7 percent higher.
The broader NSE Nifty advanced 0.74 percent to 11,426.85, gaining 3.5 percent for the week.
Both indexes posted their best weekly gain since November 30.
Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreejay Sinha