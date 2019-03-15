Sensex ends above 38,000; best closing in six months

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) logo is seen under a bull statue at the entrance of their building in Mumbai, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, marking their best week in over three months, as investors expect a second term for the incumbent government.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.71 percent at 38,024.32, ending the week 3.7 percent higher.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 0.74 percent to 11,426.85, gaining 3.5 percent for the week.

Both indexes posted their best weekly gain since November 30.