(Reuters) - Indian shares marked their highest close since Feb. 5 on Tuesday as gains in financial and energy stocks helped lift the mood, but aluminium producers such as Hindalco Industries Ltd capped the gains on the NSE.

Brokers react while trading during the presentation of the federal budget at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.48 percent at 34,616.64. The broader Nifty ended 0.28 percent higher at 10,614.35.

Technology shares were also a drag on the index.