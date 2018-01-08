Sensex ends at record closing levels; Infosys leads

REUTERS - Indian shares ended at record closing highs for a second straight session on Monday as investors remained optimistic over corporate results, with sentiment also boosted by broader world markets hovering near all-time highs.

A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.61 percent higher at 10,623.60, while the benchmark BSE Sensex finished 0.58 percent up at 34,352.79.

IT stocks led the gains with Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), which is due to report December-quarter results on Friday, rising 2.4 percent.