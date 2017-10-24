FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sensex ends higher; Asian Paints, banks lead
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Xi allies dominate China's new 25-member Politburo
China
Xi allies dominate China's new 25-member Politburo
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
Middle East
Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 24, 2017 / 10:39 AM / in a day

Sensex ends higher; Asian Paints, banks lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, with Asian Paints Ltd surging on strong quarterly results, while state-owned banks rose on media reports the government could inject more capital into the sector.

People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

The broader NSE index closed up 0.22 percent at 10,207.7, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.31 percent higher at 32,607.34.

Asian Paints rose nearly 5 percent. Nifty PSU bank index closed up 3.8 percent, with State Bank of India rising 3.6 percent.

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in BENGALURU; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.