Sensex ends higher; Asian Paints, banks lead

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, with Asian Paints Ltd surging on strong quarterly results, while state-owned banks rose on media reports the government could inject more capital into the sector.

People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

The broader NSE index closed up 0.22 percent at 10,207.7, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.31 percent higher at 32,607.34.

Asian Paints rose nearly 5 percent. Nifty PSU bank index closed up 3.8 percent, with State Bank of India rising 3.6 percent.