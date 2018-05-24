FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 24, 2018 / 7:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex ends higher; IT stocks lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday as IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) gained on the back of a weaker rupee.

A broker looks at his terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 6, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.8 percent higher at 10,513.85 while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.93 percent stronger at 34,663.11.

Nifty IT index ended 2.31 percent higher with Infosys gaining 2.96 percent and TCS firming up 3.31 percent.

Financial stocks also advanced with HDFC Bank gaining 0.9 percent and Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd ending 1.3 percent higher.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.