Sensex ends higher; IT stocks lead

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday as IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) gained on the back of a weaker rupee.

A broker looks at his terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 6, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.8 percent higher at 10,513.85 while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.93 percent stronger at 34,663.11.

Nifty IT index ended 2.31 percent higher with Infosys gaining 2.96 percent and TCS firming up 3.31 percent.

Financial stocks also advanced with HDFC Bank gaining 0.9 percent and Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd ending 1.3 percent higher.