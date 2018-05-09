Sensex ends higher; IT stocks recover

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, led by IT stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, as the technology index recovered to close 0.55 percent higher after losing 4.3 percent over the previous five sessions.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.29 percent higher at 35,319.35, closing above the 35,000 mark for the sixth time in seven sessions.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.22 percent higher at 10,741.70.

Oil marketing companies like Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp ended down, after falling as much as 3.5 percent during the session, as global oil prices jumped U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.