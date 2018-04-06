FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 5:57 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Sensex ends higher; Lupin gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian indexes ended slightly higher on Friday, led by gains in stocks such as Lupin Ltd, but broader gains were capped as sentiment was subdued following U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to impose more tariffs on China.

A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 5, 2011 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The Nifty closed up 0.06 percent at 10,331.60 while the benchmark Sensex ended 0.09 percent higher at 33,626.97.

Both indexes posted a weekly gain of 2 percent each.

Lupin, the top gainer on the NSE index, rose after the drugmaker said its facility received an establishment investigation report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
